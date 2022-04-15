The Toyota Supra Manual Is Official

Following the tweet, Toyota's UK division also shared a press note announcing that the Toyota Gazoo Racing Supra will feature an "all-new, tailor-made" manual gearbox. This implies that the Supra with the manual transmission will not follow the tradition of the automatic variant using powertrains manufactured by BMW — as seen on the M340i and M440i. Toyota had earlier decided to deploy the four-cylinder engine from the BMW Z4 but changed the plan along the course, opting for a custom engine.

It remains to be seen how Toyota's new engine customized for the Supra stacks up against the manual transmission variants of the BMW M3 and M4. Ending the press release with another hashtag, #savethemanual, Toyota says it will reveal more information about the manual Supra over the coming weeks.

Although there are no rumors about changes besides the new transmission option and the added clutch pedal, an image shared by Toyota with the announcement shows Supra badging in red instead of the usual chrome or black, suggesting the red badging will only come with the manual variant.