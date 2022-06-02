2022 Toyota GR86 Review: Affordable Glee

Growing up can be a double-edged sword, but it's one the Toyota GR86 wields gracefully. The second generation of the 2+2 coupe is still priced aggressively like its predecessor, and still focused on enthusiast fun with a manual gearbox, but it also allowed Toyota and development partner Subaru to rethink some of the decisions that weren't such a success first time round. The result, at a time when sports cars seem to only be getting more expensive and more complex, is genuinely entertaining, even if some rough edges still remain.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

If the old Toyota 86 felt a little fey from some angles, the GR86 toughens it up. This is still a small, lithe coupe, but the chunkier fenders, new vents, and bolder front and rear light clusters give it a more purposeful appearance. Impressively, Toyota claims those new vents and a lot of the aero stylings are functional, too, rather than decorative; that's always good for bragging rights. I still see a little of Jaguar's F-TYPE from the front three-quarter view, and Acura's NSX from the rear; either way, that's no bad thing.

Toyota's color palette has a couple of bright options, like red and blue, but the rest of the standard finishes are pretty drab. At least the upcoming 2023 GT86 Special Edition will offer an alternative, with its Solar Shift orange paint and black graphics. Would it be too much to ask for a bright green or maybe a yellow, like Audi's joyful new RS 3 can be had in?