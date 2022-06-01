2022 Audi RS 3 First Drive: Special, But Not How You Expect

Out on the track, you feel the benefits from the get-go. There's a real sense of the RS 3's rear pulling around you: turns just get a little tighter, a little more controlled than they feel like they ought to. Driving an all-wheel-drive sports car already tends toward that sensation of being planted and poised; RS Torque Rear seems to tweak the sedan's rotation point like there's a big, powerful hand shoving the rear around in the most helpful direction.

It's not a cold or clinical sensation, though, and neither does it feel artificial. Aggressive turns, unsurprisingly, unlock the most obvious impact of the system, and in the process can force a recalculation of just where your limits as a driver might be. In more sweeping bends, though, it all contributes to an overall sense of the RS 3's general precision, as does the RS Sport Suspension Plus with Dynamic Chassis Control. That replaces the old RS 3's magnetic ride system with one that's far more granular.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

I'm an average track driver, but the Audi left me feeling better than I know I really am. The same goes out on the road, where — though you obviously can't quite test the limits as you might on a safe, controlled race course — you can still sense the torque vectoring at play. That came as a pleasant surprise, given the reality that many performance vehicles demand license-losing speeds before they start getting into their stride.

In a straight line, the yowl of the five-cylinder translates to an impressive pace. Really, though, you're always waiting for the next corner to arrive, and marveling at how much less braking you need compared to what your gut first tells you. The optional ceramic front brakes avoid track fade, but I preferred the feedback from the standard iron anchors, and they're more than up to the task of everyday driving (even if enthusiastic). In contrast, the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick motorsport rubber is both rewardingly road-legal and, at $450 from the factory, a steal.