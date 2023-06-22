2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro Review: Midsize SUV Promises Rugged Luxury

SUV buyers are a demanding bunch, but then again the 2023 Kia Telluride is hardly innocent when it comes to social climbing. On the face of it a mainstream three-row family hauler, the Hyundai Palisade's cousin has aspirations of luxury, particularly when it comes to the lavishly-equipped flagship SX-Premium trim that looks to have German rivals in its sights. Combine that with the recently-added X-Pro off-road package, and you've got the promise of something even more disruptive.

X-Pro or otherwise, it's an important model for Kia, as the third-best-selling vehicle (and second-best-selling SUV) in the automaker's U.S. lineup in 2022. Big SUVs are big business, especially when they promise to seat up to eight and accommodate every whim — likely or otherwise — of American families.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

I'm not sure it's Kia's most successful design, though making a large, three-row SUV graceful is a tricky business. The fascia — with its buck-toothed grille and swollen headlamps — has something of the guppy about it, while from the side the Telluride is fairly anonymous. The rear is perhaps the most successful angle, courtesy of the outsized taillamps and Kia's boldly rebranded logo. Sure, half of the people seeing it still don't know what it's meant to say, but it certainly looks slick.