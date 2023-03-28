2024 Kia EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV Reveals Range, Power And Tech

Two weeks ago, Kia revealed key design aspects of its highly anticipated EV9 three-row all-electric SUV. Today, we finally have full details about powertrains, dimensions, and features. Like its little brother, the EV6 crossover, the EV9 rides on Hyundai Motor Group's 800-volt E-GMP platform, which results in very fast charging times. In fact, Kia claims that the vehicle can add approximately 148 miles of range in only 15 minutes of charging.

Besides offering ultrafast charging speeds, this platform is capable of vehicle-to-load (V2L) power, which uses the vehicle's energy to power devices such as tools, small appliances, or even another EV. V2L is also handy for providing an electrical source in remote areas, like while camping.

The EV9's exterior dimensions are almost identical to Kia's existing Telluride SUV, however, dimensions alone don't tell the whole story. The EV9's wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear axles) is nearly 8 inches longer than the Telluride, which, combined with the E-GMP platform's lower floor, yields a more spacious passenger compartment than the Telluride in the same size package.