2024 Kia EV9 Revealed As Striking Three-Row Electric SUV

Kia has revealed the latest addition to its all-electric range, with the 2024 EV9 combining zero emissions with three rows. The new SUV — previewed by the EV9 Concept back in late 2021 — follows the well-received EV6, though at a much larger scale, under the automaker's "Opposites Unite" design language.

Kia

The result is bold and clean in a way that many gas-powered SUVs struggle to achieve. At the front, the vertical headlamps flank a "Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" and clusters of cube lamps for a distinctive fascia. The 2024 EV9 also debuts a new Star Map LED daytime running light signature, which Kia says will feature on its future electric vehicles, too.

Kia

From the side, bold lines and clean surfaces combine into something Kia says is aerodynamic as well as memorable. The fenders are triangular, while the wheel arches are geometric; the door handles fit flush. Finally, at the rear, the taillamp clusters have been slimmed down to match the front lighting.