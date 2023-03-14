2024 Kia EV9 Revealed As Striking Three-Row Electric SUV
Kia has revealed the latest addition to its all-electric range, with the 2024 EV9 combining zero emissions with three rows. The new SUV — previewed by the EV9 Concept back in late 2021 — follows the well-received EV6, though at a much larger scale, under the automaker's "Opposites Unite" design language.
The result is bold and clean in a way that many gas-powered SUVs struggle to achieve. At the front, the vertical headlamps flank a "Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" and clusters of cube lamps for a distinctive fascia. The 2024 EV9 also debuts a new Star Map LED daytime running light signature, which Kia says will feature on its future electric vehicles, too.
From the side, bold lines and clean surfaces combine into something Kia says is aerodynamic as well as memorable. The fenders are triangular, while the wheel arches are geometric; the door handles fit flush. Finally, at the rear, the taillamp clusters have been slimmed down to match the front lighting.
An EV platform means plenty of usable space
Inside, the 2024 EV9 benefits from Kia's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) for its space. That means a long wheelbase and flat architecture, with the electric motors pushed to the corners for extra flexibility as to how the cabin is used. There'll be both six- and seven-seat versions, depending on trim, with the first and second rows supporting recline. Alternatively, the second-row seating can be rotated 180 degrees so that they face the third row.
The driver gets a floating-style dashboard with twin 12.3-inch displays and a 5-inch segment display. Physical controls have been intentionally kept to a minimum, Kia says, though there are still buttons and knobs for things like HVAC temperature and fan speed, media volume, and controlling other core settings. Controls on the steering wheel handle media, adaptive cruise, and other usual options, but Kia has also moved the Drive Mode and Terrain Mode controls to the lower portion of the wheel.
The center console between the front seats has multiple storage nooks, and there are cup holders and USB charging ports for all three rows. A wireless charger is also available for those in the front. Full details — including powertrain options, battery size, and expected range — will follow in due course, with Kia promising that the EV9 will make its full premiere later in March 2023. Expect an on-sale date at the end of this year or the start of 2024.