2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Review: Off-Road Focus Misses Something Important

In the fiercely competitive family SUV segment, it's no longer enough to be spacious, reliable, and moderately stylish. Buoyed by strong sales across the category, not to mention demanding shoppers, models like the 2023 Honda Pilot can't stop at the three-row basics. Standing out means possessing more personality than a household appliance.

The third-generation Pilot was a softie. Less memorable visually than its predecessor, it smacked of the "generic SUV" you see, badge-free, in commercials. Something vague, clearly an SUV but legally safe from infringing on any more interesting designs.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2023 Pilot, Honda has upended that. A bigger grille, squinting headlamps, and stronger lines leave the new three-row SUV just as aggressive as you require for the Costco parking lot or defending your spot in the school run. Longer and taller, too, it also adds almost three inches to its wheelbase. That pays off in cabin space, as well as making the Pilot look more visually imposing.