2023 Honda Pilot First Drive: Trailsport SUV Makes Big Promises On And Off-Road

Americans seem to be slowly waking up to the only good part of living in the United States. There is, obviously, no solace to be found here in the gridlock of the interstate highways, or identically-perfect rows of beige suburban homes, or tech-startup-incubator-laden urban districts. Solace in this country can only be found in solitude. Escape all of America's structure. Drive as far as possible into the undeveloped, vast expanses of the gorgeous West. There, off the single-track trails, peace can be discovered, far away from other people, out where company is found in the form of untouched red rocks, pristine alpine lakes, the mountaintops that promise not a single soul for a hundred miles in any direction.

Victoria Scott/SlashGear

The explosion in off-roading—and off-roading SUVs'—popularity since the start of the pandemic is proof that this mentality is spreading at the pace of the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, with this outbreak of trail-focused strains of crossovers, more people are now crowding the trails themselves. To find true solitude necessarily requires a keeping-ahead-of-the-Joneses approach to off-road capability, to ensure you don't run into the Joneses at your favorite hidden hot springs. Ideally, the Joneses can't even get to your favorite hidden hot springs. The modern market, in short, is a bit of an arms race to explore the outdoors. The newest barrage in the battle is this, the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot.

This fourth-generation Pilot—specifically the lifted, all-terrain-bedecked, weekend-warrior focused Trailsport trim—is the one that promises to be Honda's most capable off-roader; the SUV that can finally access those hidden respites that the Joneses' soft-roader crossovers can't reach.