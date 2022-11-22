2023 Honda Pilot Pricing Revealed As 3-Row SUV Heads To Dealerships
As the third-most popular vehicle in the U.S. for 2022 so far (according to Statista), SUVs are an important part of the car market. Family-oriented SUVs are a bit of an odd class of vehicle, though — they're too large and bulky to be particularly capable on-road, and the lack of full-fledged four-wheel drive — as opposed to all-wheel drive — makes them poor contenders for off-road use. Where they excel is in terms of storage space and creature comforts. Between the third row of seats, large trunk space, and wide variety of interior options, three-row SUVs are great vehicles for those drivers who just want a comfortable run-around vehicle for errands and the occasional vacation road trip.
The Honda Pilot has, until now, been no different. The 2023 Honda Pilot, about which we received more details earlier in 2022, aims to change things a little. While the lineup still features the basic run-around, Honda intends for some variants of the 2023 Pilot to be more capable when it comes to unfavorable conditions. The second-generation i-VTM4 All-Wheel Drive system in the 2023 Pilot TrailSport and Elite trims delivers up to a claimed 70% of the vehicles torque to the rear axle, while 100% of that torque can be sent to one wheel. Honda has now also confirmed pricing and an expected release date for the 2023 Pilot.
A new motor, familiar performance, and price
On November 22, 2022, Honda announced the pricing and details of the 2023 Pilot, which the company pitches as America's rugged family SUV. The new Pilot, starting at a base price of $39,150 for the FWD Sport trim, and topping out at $53,325 for the Elite AWD model, comes equipped with an all-new 3.5-liter V6, which produces 285 horsepower at 6,100 rpm — slightly up from the 2022 model year's 280 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. The transmission and suspension have also been updated, featuring a ten-speed automatic transmission as opposed to the nine-speed automatic in the 2022 model, as well as an extra inch of suspension travel in the TrailSport trim, and standard Hill Descent Control for greater off-road capability. The efficiency of the new engine seems about the same, though, with a claimed 20 to 22 mpg combined consumption for the 2023 model, compared to the 21 to 23 mpg claimed consumption numbers for the 2022 model.
Of course, the Pilot received updates to the technology, interior, and looks departments as well. For starters, the bodywork of the new Pilot is bulkier, ditching the aerodynamic looks of the previous models for style points, while the interior brings forward all of the creature comforts of previous models, although the specific interior equipment depends on each trim level. If you're interested in a three-row SUV that's a little more capable than most, the 2023 Honda Pilot will be available at dealerships in December 2022.