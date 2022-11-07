2023 Honda Pilot SUV Boosts Space, Style And Off-Road Skills

Honda has just released details on the 2023 Pilot, its biggest and most powerful SUV. The carmaker is an elite performer in the SUV marketplace. The CR-V crossover consistently ranks among the top two or three best-selling SUVs in America, while the Pilot itself cracked the top 25 bestselling cars in 2021 (via Car and Driver).

Honda isn't resting on its laurels, however. As Car and Driver notes, there hasn't been a meaningful update to the Pilot since 2016. The latest release clearly intends to remedy that, committing to several major changes which both increase the Pilot's "king of the carpool lane" comfort and connectivity and deliver a true off-roader as suited for axle-deep mud as for the daily school run.

Interestingly, one thing about the Pilot will not change – its propulsion. Honda's bestselling models either already ship a hybrid model, as with the CR-V and Accord sedan, or have one in the works, like the upcoming Civic Hybrid. The company even has an all-electric SUV in the works with the new Prologue, due to hit the pavement in 2024. Per the most recent release, however, the Pilot will stay the Pilot: a gas-guzzling, no-compromises full-sized beast.