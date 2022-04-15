New Honda Civic Hybrid Will Replace Insight

The Honda Insight has been axed just three years after it was re-introduced. Honda will replace the Insight with the latest Civic Hybrid, effectively flip-flopping the move the Japanese company made in 2018. The two cars already have much in common under the skin as the Insight is built on the Civic platform. However, the Insight has a longer wheelbase and more upmarket looks than the 10th-generation Civic Hybrid on which it is based — and a more upmarket price to match.

When we reviewed the Honda Insight, we noted that it stood out as an "anti-Prius" with a style that made it look more approachable to buyers that were keen to try a hybrid vehicle but didn't want anything that called attention to the fact. The Insight is only sold in select markets, however, with Honda now deciding to switch to an all-Civic hybrid lineup globally for the compact hybrid segment.