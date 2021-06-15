2022 Subaru Ascent SUV starts at under $33,000

Subaru of America has announced pricing on its three-row SUV called the Ascent for the 2022 model year. There have been no price increases for the 2022 Ascent compared to the 2021 model. The base price for the 2022 Ascent is $32,295. The SUV is available in five trim levels, including a new for 2022 Onyx Edition.

The Onyx Edition has an exclusive black-finished exterior trim and unique interior design details. Onyx Edition starts at $37,995 and features black-finished exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are covered in Subaru StarTex water-repellent material. Subaru notes that the Onyx Edition builds on the seven-seat Premium trim and adds standard reverse automatic braking, power rear gate, heated steering wheel, keyless access, and push-button start.

Onyx Edition buyers have one option package priced at $2200, including a panoramic moonroof, navigation, and retractable cargo cover. The Premium trim starts at $34,795 and features all the same equipment from the base version but adds blind-spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, body-color side mirrors, rear window privacy glass, eight-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and second-real independent climate control. The all-weather package is also standard with heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and a windshield wiper deicer.

An option package for the Premium version adds $1460 to the price with keyless access with push-button start, power rear gate, auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink, and reverse automatic braking. Premium buyers can choose between a second-row bench or captain’s chairs at no additional cost. The Limited edition starts at $39,595 and has all the features of the Premium, but adds reverse automatic braking, keyless access with push-button start, and power rear gate with automatic lock button for the gate and doors. Limited buyers also get leather upholstery and heated second-row seats, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Limited buyers can add a $2950 option package adding an updated audio system with 14 speakers, a panoramic moonroof, and a retractable cargo cover. Sitting at the top of the range is the Ascent Touring, starting at $45,445. None of the MSRPs include the $1125 destination and delivery charge.