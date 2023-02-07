2023 Honda Accord First Drive: The Sedan Is Far From Finished

I have only been an auto writer for three years, and I already have the ability to reminisce about the "good ol' days". Why, when I started all those years ago, we still had copious options of the classic American staple, the sedan. Alas, it wasn't meant to last. In 2021 alone, I watched as the Ford Fusion, Chevy Impala, Jaguar XE, Lexus GS, Lincoln Continental, Lincoln MKZ, Cadillac CT6, and Acura RLX all bit the dust—almost entirely without any successors to speak of. The Invisible Hand of the market has plucked our four-doors from dealerships, leaving us old-school grizzled car enthusiasts with nothing left but fond memories of the days sedans plied our highways.

So the 2023 Honda Accord—newly refreshed for its 46th birthday—is simultaneously novel and nostalgic. As it's reached middle age, it's buttoned up a bit from its wilder days—out with the V6 and turbo-four, in with a naturally-aspirated-Sport-hybrid-trim—and gotten a bit bigger and broader. Crucially, though, it's still excellent, which has always been the truest spiritual link between generations of Accord. Driving it makes me miss the sedans we've lost a lot less, because this newest Accord has kept the torch aflame for them with aplomb.