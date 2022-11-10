2023 Honda Accord Gets A More Powerful Hybrid Option

The 2023 Honda Accord is the 11th-generation variant of the Japanese automaker's bestselling midsize sedan. Honda has shaken things up with the all-new Accord's extensive redesign, simplified trim variants, and generous heapings of new and updated features. In an unexpected turn of events, the new Accord Hybrid model will become the range-topping variant when it goes on sale in early 2023.

Moreover, Accord Hybrid has an all-new twin-motor hybrid powertrain that pumps out more torque than its predecessor. The brand anticipates more than 50% of new Accord buyers will choose the hybrid, a stellar choice if you ask us. The Accord Hybrid gets better gas mileage and has more usable power than a gas-only Accord, not to mention the slight price difference that separates the two.

"This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance, and connectivity," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "The all-new 11th-generation Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty and a key part of Honda's electrification strategy."