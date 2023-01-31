2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review: Benchmark Crossover Wears Its Electrification Well

The Honda CR-V is so ubiquitous, it's easy to forget how much it had to do to win that segment dominance. America's best-selling crossover plays a broad game, aiming to appeal to as many families as possible, and — though Honda's electrification strategy may remain controversial — the 2023 CR-V hybrid is a key element of that. As we've seen before, the message is simplicity: no plugging in, no worrying about recharging. Just reap the economy and practicality benefits as they work away in the background.

It's far from being a teenager, but the CR-V seems to have hit its moody period in this sixth generation. The softer lines of previous models have been replaced with sharper edges, a more upright grille, and daytime running lights that give the crossover a suitably menacing frown. That glow-up continues at the rear, where more angular taillamp clusters and a chunkier spoiler leave the Honda looking more upscale.

Pricing kicks off at $31,610 (plus $1,295 destination) for the EX which — like the Sport Hybrid and EX-L trims — gets 18-inch alloy wheels. The $39,100 (plus destination) Sport Touring Hybrid switches to 19-inch versions. LED lights front and rear, keyless entry, rear privacy glass, and a power moonroof are standard across the board. The EX-L and Sport Touring Hybrid trims get a power tailgate, the latter activated hands-free, while the two Sport models have dual chrome tailpipe finishers.