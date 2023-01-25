The Honda And Acura Electric Transition Is Going To Be Controversial

The U.S. auto industry may be rushing headlong into full electrification, but for Honda the key is still mild-hybrids and a slow trickle of fully-electric models. The CR-V Hybrid and upcoming Accord Hybrid both pair gas engines with electric motors, though there's no way to externally charge their batteries. The upcoming Honda Civic Hybrid, expected in 2024 in both sedan and hatchback form, will take the same approach.

It's an interesting — and controversial — strategy, given Honda hasn't been averse to PHEVs in the past. For the moment, the automaker says the only plug-in hybrid it envisages is the CR-V based fuel-cell PHEV it announced development of late in 2022. Built at the same plant that used to produce the recently-discontinued NSX supercar, it'll be based on the CR-V crossover, but use a hydrogen-powered drivetrain with a plug-in hybrid system. Details will be shared closer to its 2024 launch.

Sticking with mild-hybrids could be accused of over-caution, and it's unlikely that Honda will shed that reputation any time soon. Though updates to the Ridgeline and Passport — its pickup truck and SUV — are expected later in 2023, neither of those refreshes will include a hybrid joining the line-up. Order books for the Honda Prologue, its all-electric SUV, will open in 2023, but that's not expected to begin shipping until the following year.