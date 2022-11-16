Acura Has Built Its Last NSX
Ever since the Acura NSX arrived Stateside over 30 years ago, it's become an automotive icon and always served as a representation for the best Honda had to offer. The first iteration of the NSX carried a low-slung, supercar-like profile, and is still incredibly sought after today — several years after it ended production.
Today's NSX is a technological marvel. Launched in 2016, the new all-wheel drive NSX uses a hybrid drivetrain to put out 573 horsepower. As production neared its end, Acura released the NSX Type S, which bumped the horsepower up to a healthy 600 even, and turns the super Honda into a monstrosity to be reckoned with. The NSX of the 21st century may not be the same superstar NSX of the past, but it's still an excellent car in its own right.
Regardless of the NSX's performance compared to its predecessor, the car is about the be relegated to the history books, as the final NSX just rolled off the production line in Ohio.
Acura NSX: The last of a legend
According to a press release by Acura, the 350th and final Acura NSX Type S finished assembly. Acura further notes that the assembly line will be repurposed to build the new Acura TLX Performance Manufacturing Center editions to pay tribute to the late Acura. That car will only be available in three colors — Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue — totaling 300 cars. The first two colors have already sold out.
It's sad that the NSX is done for good, but over six years is practically an eternity when it comes to high-end sports cars. Honda innovated in the past with both generations of the NSX, and it will likely innovate in the future with whatever fast car it comes up with next. In the meantime, there are still two entire production runs of the NSX for the automotive world to enjoy — if you can afford one. That is, if you can afford one.