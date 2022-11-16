Acura Has Built Its Last NSX

Ever since the Acura NSX arrived Stateside over 30 years ago, it's become an automotive icon and always served as a representation for the best Honda had to offer. The first iteration of the NSX carried a low-slung, supercar-like profile, and is still incredibly sought after today — several years after it ended production.

Today's NSX is a technological marvel. Launched in 2016, the new all-wheel drive NSX uses a hybrid drivetrain to put out 573 horsepower. As production neared its end, Acura released the NSX Type S, which bumped the horsepower up to a healthy 600 even, and turns the super Honda into a monstrosity to be reckoned with. The NSX of the 21st century may not be the same superstar NSX of the past, but it's still an excellent car in its own right.

Regardless of the NSX's performance compared to its predecessor, the car is about the be relegated to the history books, as the final NSX just rolled off the production line in Ohio.