Here's Why Prices For An Original Acura NSX Are On The Rise

There have been a few reasons given for why the original NSX — and other cars of the same era — have been steadily increasing in value. Of all of them, the most plausible seems to be a trend among Generation Xers who are buying them all up because they finally have the means to do so (via Hagerty). This may sound a bit goofy, but these people were around for the birth of the NSX and while the model wasn't incredibly expensive in relation to other supercars, it still had a starting MSRP of about $60,000. For most members of Gen X, that price was out of their range but they really loved these cars. Now, many of them can afford to pay a pretty penny for the pleasure of owning a 1991 Acura NSX, which drives up the price due to the demand.

To show the price difference, several years ago a good condition NSX would sell for around $40,000. However, that same car may now go for more than $100,000, easily (via Car Gurus). Even a fair condition 1991 NSX can fetch over $30,000 on today's used car market. This is the prime example of demand fueling the market, as well as the impact a generation of people can have. That said, we're just glad the NSX name lives on, even if people aren't turning out in droves to buy the new one.