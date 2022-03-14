What Made The Honda NSX Such A Unique Sports Car

The current second-gen Honda NSX (or Acura NSX) is commemorating its twilight year with a new Type S variant boasting more power and exclusivity than ever before. The NSX sports hybrid is bowing down after seven years of production, and only 300 NSX Type S models will arrive at American Acura dealerships in 2022.

The NSX never sold in huge numbers – we're talking about the second-gen hybrid NSX – not because it's a bad-looking car, and it has nothing to do with performance, either. The new NSX Type S broke the production car lap record at Long Beach by completing an entire lap in one minute and 32.8 seconds, more than two seconds quicker than the lap record set by a none-Type S NSX in 2019.

No, the NSX didn't resonate well with supercar buyers due to its sub-$200k base price. In a world where a Mercedes-AMG GT or an Aston Martin Vantage has more power and more exotic supercar styling at a similar price point, the Honda NSX has its work cut out for it, but it doesn't mean it's not as unique as its iconic first-gen brethren.