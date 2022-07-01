2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Gets An NSX Style Glow-Up

Americans may be missing out on high-end limited-edition cars like the BMW 3.0 CSL Coachbuilt and the M3 Touring, but don't worry, Acura has your back. A new limited-edition version of the Acura TLX Type S, the "PMC Edition," has been announced, and Acura handcrafting it right in Ohio at its Performance Manufacturing Center. Acura is billing the car as its "best performing sedan ever," which is a pretty hefty claim.

The masterminds behind the TLX Type S PMC Edition are the same craftsmen responsible for the NSX Type S, a class-defining hybrid supercar that Acura only produced 350 of. So is the TLX worthy of its place in Acura's Type S lineup? Time will tell, but on paper, it looks pretty impressive. For now, the Japanese company is teasing its fan base with some information on the available color options, as well as some interior and exterior details.

Acura

Based on the announcement, people who missed out on the NSX Type S will be able to get a slice of the experience through the TLX Type S PMC Edition. The NSX's legacy carries on through the car's color selection: Curva Red, 130R White, or Long Beach Blue. The exact color of the car's interior depends on the buyer's choice of paint. Curva Red vehicles come with a dark Ebony interior, Long Beach Blue Pearl PMC editions are kitted out with an Orchid interior, and if a red interior takes your fancy, the outside of your new car will be 130R White. Whatever the color choice, the seating is upholstered in premium Milano leather adorned with Ultrasuede inserts.