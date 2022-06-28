The New BMW 3.0 CSL Could Be The Most Expensive BMW Ever

With the 50th anniversary of the M GmbH marque taking place been a busy year at BMW. The German car manufacturer has already announced the BMW iX M60, a new 3 Series, a touring version of the BMW M3, and a limited 1000 unit run of the new M4 CSL. Beamer fans will be pleased to know it's not over yet. The head of BMW's M department, Frank van Meel, took to Instagram to give everyone a first glimpse of what appears to be the long-awaited BMW 3.0 CSL Coachbuilt. Details are scarce, but the bodywork speaks for itself and there is some suggestion of a performance boost over the already powerful M4 CSL road racer — and a savings-account-obliterating price tag to match.

The first CSL sprung up in 1972 as part of BMW's E9 series. It was created to help BMW gain entry into the European Touring Car Championship, and gain entry they did. The men behind the wheel of the CSL went on to win the European Touring Car Championship's driver's title in the 1970s. The car itself won three rounds at the 1976 World Championship.