This Acura ZDX Type S Teaser Has Us Excited For Performance Electric SUVs

Acura's first all-electric model may not be quite ready for its big reveal, but that hasn't stopped a new teaser of the performance-minded 2024 ZDX Type S from whetting our collective appetites. Though the automaker didn't shy from electrification — as evidenced by the potent NSX hybrid — it's been relatively slow in adopting fully-electric vehicles. The 2024 ZDX SUV will address that omission.

The big question is just how Acura will deliver the sort of engaging performance it's promising with the ZDX Type S. Electric car performance has already demonstrated quite compellingly that they're capable of embarrassing even supercar-level internal combustion models. The straight-line speed and face-melting acceleration of EVs are no problem at all when you have a handful of e-motors to play with.

Come the corners, though, physics tends to play its hand. Though battery-electric vehicles often have a lower center of gravity than their gasoline counterparts — thanks to the low-slung positioning of the battery pack — the sheer overall weight of EVs has an inevitable impact on how nimble they can be. That's even more exaggerated when you're in an electric SUV rather than, say, a sedan like the Porsche Taycan.