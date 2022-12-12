Kia EV6 GT's 0-60 Speed Rivals Some Of The Top Sports Cars

In the case of the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, the Korean automaker isn't even trying to hide it. Quite the opposite, in fact. When this sporty iteration of the popular battery-electric vehicle was announced, Kia made it clear that the benchmark was high. Purported to whip up 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, Kia states the EV6 GT can sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds.

That's pretty quick, but to put it into context, AMCI an automotive marketing and independent testing agency, came up with some interesting findings. According to Kia, the EV6 GT beat out some heavy-hitters in its acceleration testing, namely the Ferrari Roma and the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder.