Kia EV6 GT's 0-60 Speed Rivals Some Of The Top Sports Cars
The instantaneous torque and acceleration of an electric motor has proven to be quite the performance hack for cars, sport or otherwise. This, coupled with the ease with which engineers can squeeze out supercar levels of power from these units that are minuscule compared to the V12s and 8s that came before, means that a "sleeper" stunner can come from just about anywhere. Even Kia.
Stiff competition
In the case of the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, the Korean automaker isn't even trying to hide it. Quite the opposite, in fact. When this sporty iteration of the popular battery-electric vehicle was announced, Kia made it clear that the benchmark was high. Purported to whip up 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, Kia states the EV6 GT can sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds.
That's pretty quick, but to put it into context, AMCI an automotive marketing and independent testing agency, came up with some interesting findings. According to Kia, the EV6 GT beat out some heavy-hitters in its acceleration testing, namely the Ferrari Roma and the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder.
Half the battle
Lamborghini's website states that the Evo spyder goes from 0 to 62 (0-100 km/h, specifically) in 3.1 seconds and — without knowing the full results of the test apart from the claim that the Kia was quicker — we can only guess that this was a skin-of-its teeth victory over the Lambo. There are various factors that affect these types of speed runs, so results will always vary, but splitting seconds is splitting hairs. The thing to keep in mind is that the Kia is quick.
Off the line speed is just one element, though, and while a churlish Kia driver might hold its own with a Huracán during a red-light duel, its overall performance is another matter. Fortunately, we'll have hands-on time with the EV6 GT sooner than later, to find out for ourselves.