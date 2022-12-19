How EVs Will Change The Performance Car World For The Better

The McLaren Artura has a lot going for it, not the least of which is its handling. McLaren may be new to electrification, but its motorsport legacy is a long one, and so the Artura was built towards this strength. In terms of its hybrid system specifically, the electrics elevate more than dominate. The car's twin-turbo V6 does all the heavy lifting while the e-motor adds extra punch and smoothness when needed. While the car would be diminished if the battery ran dry, it wouldn't render the McLaren useless, and that's not to say the e-motor is a frivolous addition. Its extra 94 horsepower and torque go a long way to enhance the Artura's abilities. Plus, as it constantly recharges itself in the more aggressive drive modes, it's rare that the battery would dry up anyway. Because of this, it barely needs to be plugged in. For performance car fans gun-shy about electricity, it's the ideal combination of these two technologies.

Lastly, the e-motor delivers the Artura full EV driving for around 11 miles, which isn't a lot, but it does give the Artura an entire dimension of civility that other attention-grabbing supercars lack, and that's nice to have in-between track sessions.

From a certain point of view, however, the combustion-dominant powertrain will turn off the more evangelical EV fans. Sure, it's a hybrid, but the electric side of things is more for added flavor rather than a core ingredient. There's also the matter of the cost. Hybrid performance but for a premium price, and one that excludes it from a great deal of enthusiasts. Those who can afford it should also be prepared to dole out even more greenbacks for the maintenance costs supercars demand, and that's not mentioning any repair costs.