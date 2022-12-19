2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive: EV Extra Value Meal
EVs may be propelled by electricity but the movement is powered by good intentions. Reduced environmental impact while saving a few bucks through improved vehicle efficiency are the main reasons why people have been looking to shift away from a traditional combustion-powered ride. The thing is, doing the right thing is boring sometimes.
Eat your veggies, take a walk, save your money for a rainy day, etc. We know these are good things for us to do, but sometimes you just want to splurge on a huge junky meal and become the vegetable you're meant to consume. As electrified vehicles became more mainstream, this was the immediate fear: cars simply wouldn't be fun anymore.
Thankfully, we've come to discover this wouldn't be the case. Hybrid systems power Formula 1 cars and many automakers have discovered how easy it is to pump out supercar-throttling numbers in comparably simpler cars at a fraction of the cost. Kia, having found loads of success with its all-electric EV6 means to prove that with the EV6 GT, a limited-run performance BEV meant to smoke Lamborghinis in relative silence.
Quiet riot
The Kia EV6 GT is the performance iteration of Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle. It's built on the Hyundai E-GMP platform, an 800V modular base for electric vehicles shared by brands within the same automotive group. It underpins other recently popular cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60.
The EV6 GT is powered by two motors, a 270kW rear and 160kW front that provides it with a total of 576 horsepower, 546 pound-feet of torque, and all-wheel drive performance. 320 horsepower is as much as the other AWD EV6 models can muster up, so this is quite a substantial leap in output. Kia says this is accomplished by basically moving the AWD EV6's rear motor to the front and replacing it with another, more powerful unit. Speaking of leaps, the additional grunt gives the EV6 GT the ability to rocket from 0 to 60 in just 3.4 seconds and sail to a top speed of 161 mph.
With extra power comes the need for extra control, and so the EV6 GT comes with upgrades to the suspension, specifically one that's been reworked for performance that features electronically controlled dampers and unique sport components in the front. Control is enhanced by the inclusion of an e-diff to balance out the torque, and larger front and rear disc brakes.
Attitude adjustment
Different drive modes dictate how the Kia EV6 behaves, and the GT adds "GT Drive" mode on top of the usual eco, normal, sport and snow settings. GT mode essentially maxes out the motor output and response, further loosens the stability control's influence, and sets the suspension dampers to their full tumescence.
There's also a drift mode hidden within the system for a slip-sliding good time. Out of all of them, this is the mode most likely to cook through the Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires the EV6 GT is fitted with.
Pushing out all of this power is certainly going to ding the EV6's battery charge, so Kia made sure that the GT is just as quick to replenish its energy stores as it is to empty them. 800V fast charging capabilities means that 80 percent of the available juice can be returned in around 18 minutes if the EV6 GT is connected to a 350kW charger.
Sharper Image
From the outside, the GT doesn't stray too far from the already quite sporty-looking EV6. Kia's given the snappy EV a few racy touches like updated front and rear fascias to go with the car's new spoiler and diffuser. It all rides on 21-inch alloy wheels that house neon-highlighted brake calipers.
Inside, there are a handful of reminders that this is the GT, mainly the bright neon "GT" button on the EV6's steering wheel that engages its unique performance mode. In terms of tech, it's loaded with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. It also comes with a head-up display with a couple of augmented reality features when the native navigation system is in play. Smart cruise control can function without driver input in stop-and-go traffic, and it can also change lanes automatically with a flick of the signal stalk.
Rendezvous
The EV6 GT keeps its updates close to the vest at startup, with the only real significant changes to the initial experience being the firm sport seats. Each mode does change the car's behavior to a palpable degree, with Eco and Normal being the most reserved. In short, basic EV driving stuff, with little that stands out, apart from the different levels of regeneration that can be applied with the steering column paddles. This system ranges from zero regen to one-pedal driving and can be changed on the fly depending on preference.
Once it's given an excuse to run, Sport mode seems vestigial given the inclusion of the more engaging GT mode, which gets its own dedicated switch on the steering wheel. Both tighten up the steering and dampers, but GT mode's throttle inputs are sharper and it also loosens the straps on the traction control. Step on the pedal in GT mode and the EV6 pings with excitement while punching forward in a haste. EVs have been proving themselves to be quite good at this sort of performance and the EV6 GT keeps the party going with unrelenting speed.
It's when the bendy road ahead beckons that things get a little sour. Throttle is sharp but the weighted steering in the performance mode doesn't do a particularly good job communicating the road underneath. There's a small degree of inputs where the car's heft causes a deep lean to the opposite side. The updated suspension is there to catch it, but the behavior is so sharp, it's hard to find the confidence to power through what would be an otherwise exhilarating sweeping bend. In essence, the car feels tuned to perform better than it should rather, than being built for more capability. Brakes, though larger than before, don't feel up to the task of halting the nearly 4,800-lb EV at the speeds it's capable of, further adding to the hesitancy to push the GT to do any short, quick maneuvers and instead opening the car up solely on very generous straightaways.
Points for style
The mixed bag of road performance put track capabilities in doubt, but to its credit, the EV6 was able to hold its own on the 2.4-mile road course outside of Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Kia had invited us out for a test drive. In this environment, the EV6 GT's setup was more effective, though more in spite of the whole package. As it was on the road, the Kia felt technically capable of track performance, but the improvements were supplemental rather than integral. The main difference however is putting the EV6 GT in an environment like the track where it can be more aggressive, and thus make better use of its talents.
Pulling out of a turn is a breeze thanks to all the power it has on hand. Brakes remain a problem entering a turn but getting in deep and then rolling off without hesitation is exciting. Around corners, the weight and speed of the EV6 GT quickly overwhelm the Goodyear Eagle F1s it rides on, causing them to beg for mercy as they struggle to keep the Kia from rotating, which it constantly threatens to do. That may be more of a feature than a bug, as we'll soon discover.
Bragging rights
It's worth mentioning that the Kia EV6 GT takes full advantage of the inherent acceleration provided by its platform, something Kia is very keen to share at any instance. When the GT variant was unveiled at the supercar-laden Pebble Beach concourse, Kia eagerly compared its $61,000 performance car to the $3.5-million Pagani Huayra R that it shared lawn space with. The latter can get from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds flat while the Kia claims to do the same in 3.4. As Kia puts it, "Why pay an extra 3 million dollars for four-tenths of a second?"
Putting that particular can of worms aside for now, the EV6 GT can get up to speed quick and does so with ease. At LVMS's nearby drag strip, the Kia was consistently hitting 11.5-second quarter mile runs and hitting around 117 mph each time. All it required was to be set in GT mode and for a quick drop of the hammer at the lights. AMCI, an independent automotive research firm, put the EV6 GT to the test against heavy hitters like the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder RWD and Ferrari Roma and concluded it was the faster car out of the gate.
Side hustle
Like the Nintendo games of old, if you know the right button combinations, the Kia EV6 GT unlocks a whole new mode of play. The hidden drift mode doesn't simply shut off the traction control and the front motor, but instead puts all of the car's electronically controlled dynamics to use in a unique fashion. Where it would normally split the available torque for a controlled corner exit, instead it distributes most of that power to the back to induce oversteer, but determines where to send it next based on the corner exit conditions.
Essentially, it gives just enough power to the front to pull it into the intended direction while the back slides freely. In practice, it still takes a decent amount of practice and skill to get right, rather than being a computerized dial-a-drift system. Steering, pedal-feathering, and gentle inputs remain the name of the game, and it's very easy to send the Kia into a spin with all the instant power underfoot. Take that, Eagle F1s.
Indulgence
The Kia EV6 GT does what it sets out to do: bring an element of fun and performance to an EV that doesn't wear a Porsche badge and the price tag that follows. All of the advantages of the GT are extra, auxiliary elements of an already well-established battery-electric vehicle, so shoppers can't go wrong by getting a GT, but it's also not a must-buy. The extra grunt comes at the cost of range, whittling it down to 206 miles compared to the 282 to 253 miles the other AWD models are said to deliver, and that's on top of the few extra thousand bucks to make it all happen.
Its $61,400 starting price puts it in line with competitors like the Tesla Model Y Performance and Mustang Mach-E GT, both of which ask for more than the Kia, but don't technically bring the same performance to the table. If you're using tenths of a second as a shopping metric, though, I suggest expanding your criteria.
In essence, the "GT" part of the Kia EV6 GT is the last-minute extra add-on to a purchase. Extra fries. Super-Size me. I will get desert after all. Y'know what? You deserve it. Treat yourself.