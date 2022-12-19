2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive: EV Extra Value Meal

The EV6 GT keeps its updates close to the vest at startup, with the only real significant changes to the initial experience being the firm sport seats. Each mode does change the car's behavior to a palpable degree, with Eco and Normal being the most reserved. In short, basic EV driving stuff, with little that stands out, apart from the different levels of regeneration that can be applied with the steering column paddles. This system ranges from zero regen to one-pedal driving and can be changed on the fly depending on preference.

Once it's given an excuse to run, Sport mode seems vestigial given the inclusion of the more engaging GT mode, which gets its own dedicated switch on the steering wheel. Both tighten up the steering and dampers, but GT mode's throttle inputs are sharper and it also loosens the straps on the traction control. Step on the pedal in GT mode and the EV6 pings with excitement while punching forward in a haste. EVs have been proving themselves to be quite good at this sort of performance and the EV6 GT keeps the party going with unrelenting speed.

It's when the bendy road ahead beckons that things get a little sour. Throttle is sharp but the weighted steering in the performance mode doesn't do a particularly good job communicating the road underneath. There's a small degree of inputs where the car's heft causes a deep lean to the opposite side. The updated suspension is there to catch it, but the behavior is so sharp, it's hard to find the confidence to power through what would be an otherwise exhilarating sweeping bend. In essence, the car feels tuned to perform better than it should rather, than being built for more capability. Brakes, though larger than before, don't feel up to the task of halting the nearly 4,800-lb EV at the speeds it's capable of, further adding to the hesitancy to push the GT to do any short, quick maneuvers and instead opening the car up solely on very generous straightaways.