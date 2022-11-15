Everything That Has Changed For F1 In 2022

Formula One is a continuously evolving sport. If you put a vintage F1 car from the 1950 season, alongside one of the iconic racing cars of the 1970s, and stuck a 2022 F1 car next to that, you would clearly see how much the design has changed over the years. Some of those design choices have made cars faster and more efficient. Our understanding of aerodynamics has evolved massively over the past 72 years, which explains the differences in vehicle shape.

Other changes have been made due to social pressure. While the cars used to have massive engines, they are now ultra-efficient hybrids. Driver safety has come a long way, and the sport went from losing a couple of drivers a year to severe accidents becoming a rare and tragic occurrence.

Some changes were designed to keep the sport fair and competitive, with parts that give one team or driver an unfair advantage being altered to level the playing field somewhat.

The sport will undoubtedly continue to evolve, and we'll be talking about totally different vehicles should we revisit this topic in 2030. In extreme circumstances, F1 might have disappeared altogether in favor of something like Formula E. Things haven't gone that extreme just yet, but 2022 did see the biggest set of rule changes in the sport's history. Here's a summary of how things changed in 2022, and what will be different when the 2023 season takes off.