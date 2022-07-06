5 Major Moments From The F1 British Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc once again feels hard done after a tactical decision by Ferarri may have cost him a podium position. The Monocan spent a good portion of the race out in front with his teammate and eventual winner Carlos Sainz in second. However, when the safety car was called out following Esteban Ocon's lap 39 exit, Scuderia chose not to pit Leclerc. Several other drivers, including Sainz, used the opportunity to get a fresh set of tires for the final phase of the race. Leclerc then struggled to hold on to his lead, eventually being passed by Sainz, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc now sits third in the race for the driver's championship, 43 points behind leader and current champion Max Verstappen, and nine points behind Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.

This isn't the first time this season one of Ferrari's tactical choices has cost the young driver. Leclerc may feel like he should have won his home Grand Prix at Monaco, but for the decision to call him and Sainz into the pit at the same time. That decision was further compounded by the fact Ferrari fitted slick tires to the drivers' cars instead of the intermediates the Red Bull cars opted for. Red Bull took a one-two that weekend.

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto later explained why he made the decision not to pit Leclerc, but it doesn't seem to have done much to heal the rift. Binotto said: "We believed that we didn't have enough space between the two cars to stop both of them so we had to make a choice between the first or the second car, so we decided to stop Carlos because Charles had the track position and was the leader of the race at that time, so you don't know what the others would have done if we had stopped as the leader."