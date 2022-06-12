The Real Reason Why Ferrari Could Lose Another F1 Title

We're eight races into the 2022 Formula One season, and Red Bull has built a comfortable lead in the Constructor's Championship following its one-two in Baku. However, Ferrari still looks like the team with the best chance of snatching the world championship from Red Bull's grasp. The Scuderia currently sits second in the constructor's standings, 80 points behind the leaders and 38 points ahead of third-place Mercedes. The gap was just 36 points before a disastrous day in Azerbaijan saw both Ferraris fail to finish while Red Bull took first and second place.

One positive Ferrari can take from Baku is Charles Leclerc continued to dominate the qualifying stage, securing his sixth pole position in eight races. Despite consistently posting the fastest time the day before the race, Leclerc hasn't been able to convert his advantage to a win since the season's early days. Ferrari made a flying start to the 2022 season, winning two of the first three races. The team managed a one-two in the opening race in Bahrain, with Charles Leclerc taking the top spot and Carlos Sainz finishing second. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the season's second Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, but Ferarri still managed to secure the other two spots on the podium.

Ferrari's Leclerc again found himself on top in the Australian Grand Prix, but Ferrari hasn't won since then. Red Bull won in Emilia Romagna, Miami, Spain, and Monaco, with Verstappen clinching victory three times and Sergio Perez stacking up the team's most recent win. Ferrari has managed four podium finishes since then, and with 14 races left, it has a chance of making up the deficit (via Formula1.com). But to have even a slight hope, Ferrari will have to eliminate a consistent strategy error that has haunted it since 2008.