Sergio Perez's New F1 Contract Means More Than You Think

Sergio Perez has signed a new contract with Red Bull, committing himself to the team until 2024. Perez, who won the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, is currently sitting third in the driver's standings: six points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and 16 behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The Mexican joined Red Bull from Racing Point in late 2020, racking up five podium finishes from 21 starts and finishing fourth in the 2020/2021 season. This season, Perez has found himself on the podium four times in seven races, with one win and three second-place finishes (via Sky Sports).

Shortly after signing his new deal, Perez tweeted "Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years! Vamooos!" His team, Red Bull, currently sits at the top of the constructors' championship standings seven races in, 36 points ahead of second-place Ferrari and 101 points ahead of Mercedes.