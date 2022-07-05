The Formula 1 Rule Change That Saved This Driver's Life

Although it has some obvious safety benefits, the Halo has received some criticism from drivers. Back in 2016, before the Halo had been given a chance to prove its worth, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton described it as "the worst looking mod in Formula 1 history," according to Motorsport.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had his share of criticism for the new safety device, telling reporters that if he was given a chainsaw, he would "take it off" before adding (via Autosport): "We need to look after the driver safety but what we have implemented is aesthetically not appealing. We need to tackle that and come up with something that looks better. It is a massive weight on the car and you screw up the center of gravity." There have also been concerns about driver visibility and added weight. The main visibility concern surrounds the central pillar, and it is something very noticeable on the driver cams F1 fans sometimes see during races.

However, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has dismissed those concerns, saying the pillar is not as obstructive as it seems and is something drivers soon get used to. Bottas also claims the several pounds the Halo weighs doesn't really have too much of an impact on a driver's race, saying, "Honestly it's not massive because we are used to driving with different weights because we start the race with 100 kilos [of fuel] and at the end of the race it's zero, nearly, so it's a massive difference. Plus, minus ten kilos it's not a big difference." The FIA says the device is currently mandatory in Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula Regional, Formula E, and Formula 4.