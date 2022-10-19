2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica First Drive: Going Out With A Bang

If the V10 engine's days are numbered, it's certainly going out in a blaze of glory. Between the Gallardo and its replacement, the Huracán, Lamborghini has had a V10-powered coupe in play for 18 straight years. Like the Gallardo that came before it, the Huracán is nearing the end of a very long and substantial run, which is quite an accomplishment for a sports car. When you have a record like that, it's only right that you mark it with something special.

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is the culmination of years of supercar development, honed to a sharp balance of track performance and street capability: not too rough, but not too soft, either. It's quite a celebration of everything that came before, and what better way to join the festivities by giving the supercar a few hard laps around the track at Thermal Club in Palm Springs. I mean, it would be rude not to, right?