This Lamborghini Huracán STO is what happens when race tech hits the road

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest hyper-extreme model, and if the regular Huracán isn’t quite outlandish enough for you, perhaps the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata will fit the bill. Inspired by the Italian automaker’s race cars, but legal to drive on public roads – albeit with appropriate restraint – it’s a V10 vision of performance turned up to the max.

Thanks to the naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10, there’s 640 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque to play with. It means, Lamborghini claims, a 0-62 mph time of just 3.0 seconds, while 0-124 mph arrives in 9 seconds flat. Top speed is 192 mph.

Speed and power, though, are only part of the STO car’s charm. The goal was extreme lap performance, with Lamborghini aiming to deliver customer cars with the same sort of talents as its Daytona and Sebring drivers get to enjoy. That meant a focus on aerodynamics and light weighting, along with how rapidly the coupe can slow down.

Outside, then, there’s an entirely new exterior design. The front hood, fenders, and bumper are a single component, joined so as to save on weight but also make for speedier access in motorsports. New air ducts lacing the hood pump extra cooling air through to the central radiator, in addition to adding downforce; a new front splitter, also integrated, helps direct airflow across the new underbody and to the rear diffuser.

Louvers on the front fenders help cut pressure inside the arches and add to further downforce. At the back, a new rear fender derived from the Super Trofeo EVO helps cut drag and keep the rear pressed down to the asphalt. A shark fin on the rear hood particularly helps with cornering stability, Lamborghini says, in addition to guiding airflow to the manually-adjustable rear wing. That has a three-position front airfoil. Overall, there’s a 53-percent improvement on downforce compared to the Huracán Performante.

As for slowing, there’s a new cooling system for the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata’s Brembo CCM-R brakes. They tap F1 materials for a 25-percent boost in maximum power. 62-0 mph, Lamborghini says, takes less than 99 feet.

MagneRide 2.0 is standard, along with rear wheel steering and a fixed steering ratio rack. Three new ANIMA drive modes have been added: STO, Trofeo, and Pioggia. STO is the default road mode, intended for fun in the curves and stability. Trofeo maximizes the settings for the fastest lap times on a dry track. Finally, Pioggia mode focuses on wet weather performance, with better handling and grip in low-adhesion conditions.

Inside, there’s lashings of carbon fiber and Alcantara, with carbon fiber floor mats and inner door panels. Four-point seatbelts and a front trunk for helmet storage are standard, and there’s a new interface for the infotainment system with race-related metrics.

Deliveries of the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata will kick off in spring 2021, Lamborghini says. It’ll be priced from $327,838 in the US.