Lamborghini adds new connectivity services to the Huracan EVO

Lamborghini has announced that it is now integrating enhanced connectivity services into one of its most sought-after performance cars, the Huracan EVO. Enhanced connectivity services began this year and include navigation, comfort, safety, and entertainment functions. Lamborghini Connect has new “peace of mind” services utilizing the connection to the Lamborghini UNICA app.

The app features a car-finder function, vehicle status report, and geo-fencing functions, including remote speed and valet alerts. Those new features join the existing in-car connected services that are related to Navigation and Entertainment. Lamborghini is also now offering remote updates for its Lamborghini Infotainment System over the air.

The automaker says it’s the first car manufacturer to incorporate comprehensive in-car control using Amazon Alexa. Web radio and Apple CarPlay, already integrated into the Huracan EVO, are being joined by Alexa and Android Auto on 2021 models that include the Smartphone Interface and Connected Services option.

The tech allows owners to adjust in-car functions like climate, lighting, seat height, navigation, telephone calls, and entertainment with Alexa voice commands. Alexa is also integrated with the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata system inside the car. Using voice commands, drivers can access feedback on the driving dynamics using the infotainment system screen, including details on torque vectoring, dynamic steering, and traction control.

Alexa integration also allows owners to connect to other Alexa-enabled devices from their car using voice commands. That means owners can do things like open Alexa-enabled home entry gates, change home thermostats and lighting systems, and more. Lambo says the feature is available in most of Europe and North America, where Alexa is available with additional markets getting the capability next year. All Lamborghini Connected features can be retrofitted starting in the middle of April at no cost to Huracan EVO owners at authorized Lamborghini dealers.