Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder dances and sings for the keenest drivers

Lamborghini has a new version of its V10 Huracán sports car, with the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder dropping both the roof and the AWD for maximum reward. Announced today with the automaker’s first use of augmented reality – since in-person events are off the table right now – the new Spyder may not have a roof but it still packs 610 horsepower.

That – plus 413 lb-ft of torque – comes courtesy of Lamborghini’s 5.2-liter V10 engine. It’s paired with a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission, and all the power goes to the rear-wheels alone.

Compared to the all-wheel drive Huracán Spyder we drove back in December, the rear-wheel drive version isn’t quite as fast in a straight line. 0-62 mph comes in 3.5 seconds, versus the AWD’s 3.1 seconds, while 0-124 mph takes 9.6 seconds, rather than 9.3. Top speed is 201 mph, versus 202 mph, not that we suspect many will be too concerned by a single digit’s difference.

Indeed, the whole allure of this new Huracán EVO is about feeling more engaged in an old-school Lamborghini way. Without the all-wheel drive to save you, overcooking things in the corners is a much more real possibility. The RWD Spyder will probably flatter adept drivers more, and that’s just the audience Lamborghini is looking for.

There’s a newly-tuned P-TCS traction control system, which – among other things – is controlled by the ANIMA button on the steering wheel. In Strada mode it’s all tuned for the street; Sport kicks things up, with the potential for some drifting action as the car allows the rear wheels to slide and skate under acceleration. Still, rapid oversteer will nonetheless have the torque limited, so that it’s fairly straightforward to stabilize things.

Finally, there’s Corsa mode. That maximizes driving dynamics and speed, with a focus on getting around corners – and a track as a whole – as rapidly as possible. For slowing, meanwhile, there are ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes, while MagneRide dampers are an option. 19-inch wheels with special Pirelli P Zero tires are standard; 20-inch wheels and carbon ceramic brakes are options.

Buyers will have to be okay with an eye-catching car, too, of course. There’s a new front splitter with vertical fins inside the larger, framed front air intakes, while the high gloss black rear bumper gets a special diffuser to help differentiate the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder from its AWD sibling. Like that car, though, the soft-top roof opens in 17 seconds, and can be used at speeds up to 31mph. The rear glass is small, but can still be opened independently of the roof’s position, to make sure that V10 is perfectly audible.

In the cabin, there’s an 8.4-inch touchscreen in the center console, and a whole range of customization options for the leather and trim. Lamborghini also includes two lateral wind shields, which can help cut down air noise in the cabin.

Orders for the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder are being taken now, with the convertible priced from $229,428 in the US. The first deliveries are expected from summer 2020, and for those who’ve been waiting for the most fun on the asphalt along with the clearest soundtrack, this could well be the car.