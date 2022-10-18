2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante First Drive: Dirt Drifting In The Gnarlier Super SUV

Back on the pavement for another session, I quickly discovered how much more confidence those few minutes tossing the Performante through such slippery situations can instill. All of a sudden, hammering the brakes to produce some initial nosedive at corner entry felt entirely natural, hauling the steering wheel through apexes all the more so, and I even asked the front wheels to pull through corners before unleashing every ounce of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 back out onto the straights.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The new-for-2023 Performante package adds a total of sixteen additional horsepower to the outgoing "base" Urus, though the more recently announced "S" intended to replace the original also receives the same power bump. Most importantly, the Performante swaps out an adjustable air suspension system for steel springs at all four corners that allow for a 20-millimeter lower ride height. Aerodynamic refinements simultaneously increase rear downforce by 38% and also provide better cooling for the engine and brakes via new inlet and venting designs. A revised Torsen center differential (which, appropriately, sounds very Audi) can send additional power rearward as needed, while active torque vectoring eschews faux-differential braking action in favor of dual clutchpacks on the way to the wheels. Lambo did add a new "Rally" drive mode, which turns traction control interference way down in the dirt but allows no rear-drive-only fun due to the Torsen center diff.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The Performante enhancements also result in 41 kilograms of weight savings (or a nearly 2% reduction). Whether even the most sensitive of Lambo's factory drivers can sense the effects of such dieting remains dubious, though every single driver at Vallelunga experienced the scalding pace this lowered, stiffened five-seater delivers when flipped into "Corsa" mode—all with a surprising amount of trunk cargo capacity coming along for the ride.