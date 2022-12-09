Road Test: McLaren Hits The Jackpot With The 2023 Artura

McLaren was never meant to be a car company. Nearly 60 years ago, Bruce McLaren founded his eponymous racing team that would be a competitive and persistent presence in racing long after his passing and to this day. The brand would only start making cars in the late 80s, and that was just the ultra-limited McLaren F1. After a brief partnership with Mercedes-Benz, McLaren Automotive was founded 11 years ago, officially manufacturing sports cars for customers in earnest.

With this in mind, it's been an oft-repeated mantra that McLaren is a racing company first and an automaker second, with all the ups and downs that such a position entails. While its road cars have the benefit of fewer degrees between them and the race cars that inspire them, there have been growing pains involved with getting a young company sufficiently up to speed to compete with rivals in the same way it does on the track.

Its most recent entry-level vehicle, the McLaren GT, is the model for the company's awkward phase: rough around the edges, a mix of hand-me-down ergonomic flaws, and in-car tech that lags behind even the most basic offerings. It's a showcase of everything McLaren Automotive has been up until now, but that changes with Artura. Sleek, modern, and stunning, Artura is, frankly, McLaren finally achieving its full potential.