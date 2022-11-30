Honda Announces Big Expansion For Sensing Driver Assistance System

Honda has revealed details about its next generation of safety and driver assistance equipment. Honda Sensing 360 will begin appearing on more cars in the U.S. in the coming years, and its flagship safety and Sensing Elite will debut its update in the mid-2020s. While some manufacturers have very ambitious environmental targets, Honda seems to be aiming very high with road safety — and Sensing technologies are a huge part of that. The company wants to half the number of fatalities Honda motorcycles and cars are involved in by the end of the decade, and eliminate them completely by the year 2050. Acura vehicles will have the exact same tech attached to their vehicles, but they will carry the AcuraWatch™ name instead of Honda's Sensing branding.

The company's Sensing tech first appeared on select vehicles in China, and now Honda feels like it's ready for a wider rollout. Currently, over seven million cars in the United States have been enhanced with Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch™ safety and driver assistance programs, and that number is set to increase massively. A very early version of the AI appeared on American Honda vehicles as far back as 2014 with the launch of the 2015 Honda CR-V. Acuras also got their version when the 2015 Acura TLX hit the road. Things have come a very long way since then and will get even more advanced in the near future. While self-driving cars still face a whole litany of legal and technological hurdles, the more advanced Sensing package will include some limited Level 3 self-driving capabilities. If things go as planned, you won't have to buy a top-of-the-line Honda to experience its Sensing technology. The manufacturer aims to equip every model it makes with Sensing 360 by at least 2030.