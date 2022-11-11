The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic was unveiled in 1972 amid a challenging time for the then-fledgling carmaker. Its predecessor, the H1300, was selling very poorly, and Honda's executives realized they only had one more chance to design something that would bring in the revenue the firm so badly needed. A design was drawn up for a car that would be quick, light, and compact, aiming to be a good all-rounder that would appeal to both domestic and international markets. It was called the Civic, Honda says, to reflect its intended use "for citizens and [in] cities."

As it turned out, the car would become a huge success, proving to be a sales hit both domestically in Japan and in key export markets like the United States. The Civic has been in constant production ever since and is now in its eleventh generation, which debuted for the 2022 model year. Since Honda only gave the car a full overhaul last year, not much has changed for the 2023 model. That's no bad thing though, as the current car is packed full of innovative features that make it a strong contender for best in segment.