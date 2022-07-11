The 12 Best Features Of The 2022 Honda Civic Si
Honda has been in the business of making cars for almost six decades now, and is a household name in the United States. Anyone looking for a no-nonsense runabout will most certainly shortlist a Honda, and core to its lineup of sensible cars lies the Civic. A long-running and popular nameplate in the motoring world—not to mention famous among the rational-minded—the Honda Civic is currently in its 11th generation, serving its "Civic" duties since the mid-seventies. Launched in early 2021, this latest iteration is widely regarded as the most mature Civic to date, nudging up against the equally-venerable Accord in many ways.
What interests the enthusiastic lot, though, is the Civic Si—the "Sport Injected" model—which isn't as hardcore as the Civic Type R but also isn't as boring as the mainstream Civic. There are plenty of reasons why it hits the sweet-spot, not least how affordable it is in today's hot hatch scene.
The 6-Speed manual transmission is standard
If you know your Civics, you'll be aware of Honda's insistence on the Si being a manual only. Things haven't changed one bit for the 2022 model: taking pride of place inside the 2022 Civic Si is a proper 6-speed manual gearbox. The three-pedal experience has been further heightened with tasty bits like a lighter flywheel and automatic-rev matching. While most enthusiasts would probably turn off the rev-match feature, the ones who aren't yet confident with the art of heel and toe will likely find the feature a welcome addition.
What you will appreciate is the shift being crisp and engaging (via RedLine Reviews); in fact there are many who'll credit it as among the best on the market in terms of offering a satisfying shifting experience. The dreaded rev-hang is still present, although it's not as bad as its predecessor. While the idea of going with a single-mass flywheel instead of a dual-mass unit has improved noticeable rev-hang, it does takes a toll on the overall refinement: things do feel a bit coarse, since dual-mass flywheels are known to better eliminate vibrations.
If you're not down with the manual, there's bad news. Unlike the standard Civic, you don't get an automatic option for the Civic Si, and nor is Honda planning on offering one anytime soon.
Performance is plenty
There's plenty of gusto in Honda's 1.5L turbocharged four-banger. Power figures stand at 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, and much like previous Si models, the power is sent to the front wheels only. The zesty little motor delivers stout performance, with 0-60 taking just 6.8 seconds (via Car and Driver).
Perhaps not as exciting as its performance is the exhaust note. While it definitely lacks the quality of a naturally aspirated sound, it does offer enough aural pleasure to justify the "Sport Injected" badge. Sure, the engine may not be as vocal as some of its competitors, but there is a certain sense of occasion when starting the 2022 Civic Si. It's not all good news, though. For one, the 11th-gen 2022 Honda Civic Si has less power than the outgoing model: five horsepower, to be specific. Not a significant difference but a difference, no less.
Despite being slightly down on power versus its predecessor, the 2022 Civic Si still manages to deliver exciting performance on a budget. That's one of the key elements that has long made the Honda Civic Si so popular.
Great handling
It's not just performance on paper that defines a proper hot hatch. Handling is an equally important factor, and there the 2022 Civic Si is no slouch. For starters, Honda has equipped the 11th-gen car with a limited-slip differential. Pair that to the 6-speed box and a curb weight of just under 3,000 pounds, and you're looking a recipe for excellent driving dynamics. According to Honda, the new Civic Si features a wider rear track (0.5-inches) and a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing model, too.
The mighty Civic Type R has donated a lot of the suspension components. Honda has given the 2022 Civic Si springs that are 8% stiffer at the front and 54% stiffer at the rear versus the regular Civic. Plus you also get 18-inch 235-section all-season tires–with summer tires optional– with the new Civic Si. All this and a stiffer chassis allows it to be a dynamically superior alternative to its comfort-tuned run-of-the-mill sibling.
According to reviewers, the grippy summer tires ($200 extra) offer better traction than the standard all-seasons. This is especially noticeable when you're launching the car from a standstill. The Civic Si is not a full-on track car but has enough kit to make you feel confident around corners.
Decent gas mileage, despite the sporty credentials
Fuel efficiency is often overlooked when it comes to performance sedans. Contrary to what you might think, though, most Civic Si owners are concerned about gas mileage and find it an important feature. In fact, J.D Power's APEAL study indicates that owners found fuel economy to be their third favorite thing about the Civic Si. Considering how expensive gas prices are, it's not hard to see how having an efficient runaround can add to the overall ownership experience.
Despite the 2022 Civic Si's sporty credentials, the compact sedan manages to deliver 31 mpg combined, with individual EPA ratings at 27 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. Given the engine is a turbo-four with 200 horsepower, the figures aren't all that bad–if anything, they're pretty great compared to other sport compacts in the segment–though it's worth remembering that the Civic Si puts out relatively less power than its rivals. That shortfall is something that will be addressed with the upcoming 2023 Civic Type R.
Clean and subtle exterior design
We described the 11th-gen Civic as the most mature to-date, and that wasn't just hyperbole. The general consensus has been that Honda's latest design is more stately and, dare we say, less controversial. Sure the previous generation had its own fanbase, but a not-uncommon complaint was that the design could feel a little childish or toy-like. Things have changed for 2022, and for one, the Civic looks more like an Accord, and it has grown in size.
The Si trim, in particular, has the usual splash of sportiness with contrast elements throughout the bodywork. The most noticeable parts are the blacked-out window surrounds, the deck-lid spoiler, and the more aggressive bumper designs. You get full LED headlights with DRLs and part-LED taillights with incandescent turn signals. As mentioned, the wheels are 18-inches with a very attractive split-five-spoke design.
But it's worth mentioning that US-spec cars miss out on things like front and rear parking sensors, fog lights, and turn signals on the mirror caps, all of which are available on Canadian-spec Civic Si models. That's not the only trim oddity, either.
A practical interior with plenty of comfort
Comfort might not be the first thing you'd think of when assessing a sports sedan, but it's worth a mention here. The 11th-gen Civic uses an all-new platform, and that particularly reflects on the interior space available. There's ample room on offer, and the extra wheelbase goes primarily toward rear passenger comfort. All this is good news, considering the Civic is marketed as a compact sedan.
This is where the Accord comparison resurfaces, and indeed you may find that midsize sedan redundant given how supple and spacious the new Civic can be. Sure, it's not as wafting-friendly as the Accord, but comfort levels—something that most sport compacts compromise on—are still forgiving
On the inside, you'll find sport pedals and red contrast stitching throughout the cabin. These extend to the doors, steering wheel, center armrest, and gear knob. Other sporty accoutrements include red cloth seats with embroidered Si badges. The new Civic's interior highlight, though, has to be the honeycomb dash panel with its integrated air vents: on the Si, this mesh gets a red trim running along its length. As for practicality, the Civic Si has a cavernous trunk that'll hold six carry-on suitcases, according to Car and Driver. You'll also find usable cubby spaces on the door cards and below the center console.
Plenty of convenience features
Honda has done its part to keep the new generation Civic upmarket and sophisticated. Although we wouldn't necessarily call it segment-best, there are still quite a lot of useful features offered in the 2022 Civic Si. The decision to go with a part-digital display—a 7-inch color instrument display with a physical speedometer to the right—in this day and age is disappointing. However, the saving grace is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They're accessed via a 9-inch HD color touchscreen, which offers crisp graphics and great feedback, and which Honda has paired with physical knobs for the single-zone climate control and the 12-speaker Bose premium audio.
US-spec models, however, miss out on features that you simply wouldn't expect. The Civic Si lacks wireless phone charging, for example, a feature not only available on Canadian models, but also available in the top-spec Civic Touring sold in America. Those north of the border also get heated seats (front and rear), dual-zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel, which US cars do not. If you didn't know of the difference, you probably wouldn't feel like you'd missed out—unless you live in colder states—thanks to what's generally a comfortable and fairly tech-savvy interior.
Honda Sensing comes standard
One of the best things about modern cars is how sophisticated they are in terms of safety, and the 2022 Civic Si is no exception. As standard, you get 10 airbags along with a host of active and passive safety technology. Arguably most interesting, though, are the front airbags, designed to help reduce the likelihood of brain trauma that can occur in angled frontal collisions. The system uses a donut-shaped structure to cradle and control head rotation, which Honda says is a world first.
The 2022 Honda Civic a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). That can partly be attributed to the sedan's body structure, designed to direct the impact energy away from occupants in a crash, but also comes down to Honda Sensing, a suite of active safety and driver-assistance tech. Fitted as standard, it includes features like forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking, along with lane-departure warnings, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.
A spritely daily-driver
Honda equips the 2022 Civic Si with three driving modes: Normal, Sport, and Individual. Dialing the car to its Sport setting enhances the throttle response, adds weight to the steering, and deactivates the Stop/Start system. With the Individual mode, drivers can configure the respective settings to their liking.
When not in Sport mode, meanwhile, the Si is much like a regular Civic. The ride is supple, and the exhaust doesn't drone inside the cabin. In essence, it's a civilized affair: connect your phone, listen to some music on the Bose stereo, and just cruise along. Being able to switch over to Sport mode and finish up a long, tiring day by enjoying what this hot compact has to offer delivers the best of both worlds.
Solid value for money
At launch, the 2022 Honda Civic Si cost $27,300 with an additional $1,015 destination fee. Options are few, but you might want to consider the $200 summer tires, which takes the total to $27,500 plus destination and taxes. Recently, however, pricing for the base Civic Si has increased by $200 (via Honda). Even so, in the compact sports segment the Si is one of the cheapest options you have. Rivals include the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line and the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. The former commands an MSRP of just over $25,000, while the latter is priced above $32,000: the 2022 Civic Si lands right in the middle.
Admittedly, the 11th-gen Civic Si is $2,000 more than its predecessor, but you get a lot of kit for the money. It's an all-new platform, handling has gotten better, and things are more sophisticated and in line with 2022 standards. Yes there are noticeable feature omissions, but you can't deny how well-priced the Civic Si is in today's hot hatch space.
Honda reliability is safe assumption
A trademark feature of any Honda is its reliability, and the Civic Si is no different. What reviewers have mentioned is how well-put-together the whole car feels. Plastic quality is great, and things seem engineered with longevity in mind. Although data for the 2022 Civic Si is unavailable, reliability-tracker J.D. Power has rated the standard 2022 Civic at 84 out of 100.
For Quality and Reliability, the compact sedan scored 82 out of 100. Per J.D Power, a predicted reliability score between 81 and 90 is considered "Great." Since the Si is a retuned version of the regular Civic, we'd expect similar ratings. Meanwhile, there are no recalls or indeed many complaints registered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Given how sturdily-built Honda cars are known for being, you can probably rest assured that the Civic Si is a reasonably safe bet.
Strong resale values
Judging by how previous Civic Si models hold their value and how solid Honda is at resale, the 2022 Civic Si seems unlike to be any different. The general stance on previous-generation Honda Civic Si models pegs 9th and 10th gen cars in good condition at between $25,000 and $30,000 (via MotorBiscuit). That's top money, considering a 2020 Civic Si had an MSRP just under $26,000 when new.
If kept mint and unmodified, then, the Civic Si should hold its value exceptionally well. Problem is, finding an example that has escaped customization can be a daunting task. In today's age of hybridization and electric mobility, though, it's likely worth the hunt: cars like the Civic Si are an increasingly rare breed. The 2022 Honda Civic Si is a well-engineered piece of kit and the latest iteration of a motoring icon, and it doesn't seem unfair to predict that demand will start out, and remain, high.