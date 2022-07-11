The 12 Best Features Of The 2022 Honda Civic Si

If you know your Civics, you'll be aware of Honda's insistence on the Si being a manual only. Things haven't changed one bit for the 2022 model: taking pride of place inside the 2022 Civic Si is a proper 6-speed manual gearbox. The three-pedal experience has been further heightened with tasty bits like a lighter flywheel and automatic-rev matching. While most enthusiasts would probably turn off the rev-match feature, the ones who aren't yet confident with the art of heel and toe will likely find the feature a welcome addition.

What you will appreciate is the shift being crisp and engaging (via RedLine Reviews); in fact there are many who'll credit it as among the best on the market in terms of offering a satisfying shifting experience. The dreaded rev-hang is still present, although it's not as bad as its predecessor. While the idea of going with a single-mass flywheel instead of a dual-mass unit has improved noticeable rev-hang, it does takes a toll on the overall refinement: things do feel a bit coarse, since dual-mass flywheels are known to better eliminate vibrations.

If you're not down with the manual, there's bad news. Unlike the standard Civic, you don't get an automatic option for the Civic Si, and nor is Honda planning on offering one anytime soon.