2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review: When Fuel Economy Is King

Picking a three-row SUV for a growing family, without breaking the bank in the process, could either be a beguiling challenge or — maybe more likely — just another stressor for busy parents. The 2023 Toyota Highlander makes no promises to wow eager drivers, nor to drop jaws with its outlandish tech or head-turning style. Instead, it's practical, affordable, and about as reassuring as a modern Toyota gets.

It's most recent restyle left the Highlander handsome but not too challenging, aesthetically. At the front, the headlamps have an angry squint and the trapezoidal grille only adds to that grumpy aesthetic, but reasonable restraint with chrome works here nicely. Compared to the love-it-or-hate-it design of the Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride, I suspect the Highlander's more subtle looks have broader mass-market appeal.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The line-up kicks off at $36,420 (plus $1,335 destination). Side privacy glass is standard, and a moonroof comes on the XLE trim and above. Platinum trim (from $49,075) gets a panoramic glass roof with an opening moonroof section. Base L through XLE cars have 18-inch alloy wheels; XSE and above switch to 20-inch wheels. A Highlander Bronze edition dresses things up in a little more glitter.

A power tailgate comes standard with all but the base trim; Limited and Platinum trims add hands-free activation to it. LED fog lights are standard on LE trim and above, while LED projector headlights arrive with the Limited trim level. XLE and above get roof rails as standard.