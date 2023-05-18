2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE Review: A Fun Little Man

Looking around the dealer lots these days, there are plenty of trucks, crossovers, and SUVs to choose from. So many, in fact, that you soon notice the dearth of new sedans, coupes, wagons, and hatchbacks, especially on the low end of the budget scale. The U.S. automakers ceded this ground to the rest of the global automotive scene a while ago, preferring to mine as much gold as possible from the ongoing boom before it one day busts.

One of the few remaining players making hatchbacks of any size is Toyota, which recently turned their otherwise-chill Corolla Hatchback into the track-day special known as the GR Corolla. That ride comes in three editions, including one — the Morizo Edition — where the rear seats get chucked aside to make more room for 100 pounds of lightness and a bump in torque from 273 lb.-ft. to 295 lb.-ft. to the corners (plus a set of whatever race-ready tires and wheels are brought to the track).

Of course, the GR Corolla isn't for everyone, and it's a limited-edition piece, as well. For those without a competition license, the regular Corolla Hatchback offers plenty of fun on its own without that 300-horsepower hardcore turbo-three putting the fear of your deity of choice into your heart. But how much is that plenty, though? That's what I set out to discover in my week with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE, the top-tier trim of this agile little man.