2023 Toyota GR Corolla Review: A Daily Love Affair

You expect mischief from the GR Supra and GR 86. You don't expect it from the Toyota Corolla, but perhaps that's only because we never let the affordable little hatchback break loose and strut its stuff. Witness, by way of example, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla: or, what happens when you hand the keys of an urban runabout to the Gazoo Racing division, and tell them the goal is to break out in smiles, not break the bank.

The result is silly but in the best possible way.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The standard Corolla hatchback is already a fairly handsome little fellow, and the underlying GA-C platform is unexpectedly spritely. To that, Toyota adds a rear lip spoiler, side rockers, and chunky fender flares. The result plays just on the right side of silly, and the reduced color palette — white, red, and either gray or black depending on trim — suits it well.

18-inch gloss black 15-spoke alloy wheels are standard; the headline Morizo Edition trim — of which only a few hundred will be built — swaps them for 18-inch matte-black 10-spoke versions. LED headlamps and taillamps, and a triple exhaust system are standard. Higher trims get a forged carbon-fiber roof and a hood bulge with gloss black air vents.