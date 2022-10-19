2022 Volkswagen Golf R Review: Hot Hatch Heaven

The name Big Pine Road doesn't even begin to describe the tree cover along this hidden gem of tarmac. Hemlock, hickory, beech, maple, and red oak all clamor for attention while lining the sinuous roadway in southeastern Ohio's Hocking Hills, marking nature's autocross course with fragrant hardwood cones that will add more than two penalty seconds to your runtime should you stray from the course. It's the sort of place where 48 hours after the last mentionable rainfall, patches of damp pavement remain – often near the apex of a corner.

These roads and others nearby have been feted for years as an ideal public proving ground of sorts for vehicle dynamics engineers and automotive media alike. Uncreatively named for the Appalachian foothills surrounding the Hocking River, the Hocking Hills region is geographically close to a number of population centers but culturally separated by those very hills.

The Hills are but an hour from my front door, so whenever the stars align with a few hours of freedom and the presence of something fun in my driveway, I do all I can to venture south. The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was the something fun this time. Despite some serious weirdness with some secondary controls, I think I've found a nearly perfect companion for scaring all manner of hardwoods.