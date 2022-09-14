2024 Ford Mustang Revealed: 7th Generation Pony Car Stampedes Into The Limelight

The new Mustang will launch in two distinct flavors based on which engine its saddled with, EcoBoost and GT. Both engines are new iterations of previous builds, with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost purported to be more efficient and powerful than before. Similarly, Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 returns in its 4th-generation form. Thanks to its dual air intake box and dual throttle body design, it's meant to be the most powerful naturally aspirated engine Ford has ever planted into a GT.

How much power are we talking about here? "More," according to tight-lipped Ford reps. Regardless, the V8 will send power to the rear wheels by way of a standard six-speed manual gearbox or, as an option, Ford's 10-speed automatic. 2024 Mustang EcoBoost models will be paired with the 10-speed auto only, a change to the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost which can be had with a stick-shift too.

As is the case currently, there'll be both fastback and convertible versions of the 2024 Mustang. The latter will have a fully lined and insulated fabric roof, with a single-handle center latch to open and close it. Ford claims that, despite needing to accommodate the folded roof, the trunk of the Mustang convertible can still hold two golf bags.