2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Hybrid Review: Oddly Thirsty And Surprisingly Sporty

Toyota may have pushed hybrids into the mainstream, but while electrified engines may typically be associated with boosting fuel economy, the i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo V6 hybrid in the 2024 Tundra is far from Prius territory. Instead, Toyota is relying on its electric motor to help offset its cylinder shortage compared to the V8 many rivals offer. That means torque, not miles per gallon (mpg), is the focus here.

Indeed, select trims of Toyota's truck that lack the electric motor — that's sandwiched between the gas engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission in the hybrid model — match, or even exceed the hybrid's thirst on the road. They can also exceed its tow rating and its payload.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Without a particular frugality or practicality argument to make (or, to be fair, no apparent inclination on Toyota's part to make that argument about the i-FORCE MAX either), the 2024 Tundra TRD Pro places its bets on off-road talent and a recent gadget glow-up.