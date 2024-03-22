2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Review: The Downside To Calling Out Rivals

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport dares poke the average pickup shopper, asking them to quantify exactly what they want a truck for. Sure, some drivers really do need the capability and capacity of a traditional pickup, and who are willing to accept the compromises that come along with that. But what if your practicality demands are a touch more mainstream, and an SUV without a closed-in cargo space is more akin to what would really fit into your life?

Where the first-generation Ridgeline looked, well, pretty odd for a pickup, Honda made its truck somewhat more mainstream when it launched the second generation in 2017. In fact, it looked — and still does — like a Pilot with a different rump. Aesthetic massaging over the intervening years has given it a more aggressive edge, and the TrailSport's 18-inch Pewter Gray alloy wheels and beefier grille mesh are handsome.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The TrailSport isn't just a styling package, mind, even if it doesn't go as far as rivals do with their off-road focused trims. What you don't see is the extra underbody protection, along with a special tune to the suspension. Kicking off at $44,980 (plus $1,395 destination), it's the third-most expensive Ridgeline trim, more than $5k over a base Sport, and $2,400 more than what has so far been the obvious pick, the $42,580 (plus destination) RTL trim.