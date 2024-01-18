2024 Toyota Tacoma Review: All-Round Improvement Leaves TRD The Star

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has big shoes to fill, though arguably not in the way you might expect. Toyota's best-selling midsize truck has been a perennial favorite among drivers looking for genuine off-road ability, dependable build, and bountiful potential for modification. That loyal audience, though, has proved to be a blessing and a curse: all vehicles need to change and evolve, but get the Tacoma recipe wrong and that's a big group of people to potentially upset.

As a result, you'd be forgiven for feeling like the third-generation Tacoma had passed through "modern classic" and edged into "uncomfortably archaic" territory. In the face of renewed competition from midsize pickup rivals like Ford's Ranger, Chevrolet's Colorado, and Jeep's Gladiator, its aging platform, not to mention a lackluster and downright old-school cabin was well overdue an update.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's where the 2024 Tacoma comes in. Now in its fourth generation, Toyota's truck aims to spread its talents across an even broader range: from the almost-budget entry-level workhorse SR, through the hitherto-unseen luxury of the flagship Limited trim. In between those extremes is this 2024 Tacoma TRD Off-Road, making a strong argument that it's the best of all worlds.