2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: The Utility You Need In A Small Package

While driving in stop and go traffic the other day I saw something I never thought would grace my eyeballs. It was a lifted 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Y'all, someone finally did what I have always said should be done. Unfortunately it scooted away before I had a chance to snap a photo, but it brings me to the subject of this review. Sure, the one provided by Hyundai wasn't lifted but it came to me in the top Limited trim and proved its utility mettle on a quick camping trip.

The little truck–we'll call it a truck even though technically it's a unibody crossover with a bed–is available in SE, SEL, Night, XRT, and Limited trims. By and large it's the same vehicle we've loved since 2021, but the 2024 model year gets a few upgrades.

The SEL trim is nixed, replaced by the XRT. Lighting gets an upgrade to bi-LED projector headlamps across the board, and haptic steering wheel feedback is added to give a buzz if the driver upsets the lane keeping assist or blind-spot monitoring systems. SEL and up trims now get dual-zone automatic climate control and the larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation is optional on the SEL trim, standard above that.