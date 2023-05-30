2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Review: Electrification Without The Headaches

2023 Tucson Hybrid ownership starts at $31,350 (plus destination) for the Blue trim, or a $4,450 premium over the cheapest gas-only Tucson (though it's worth noting that the equipment levels aren't the same in that case). The mid-tier SEL Convenience trim is $34,310, while the top-level Limited trim you see here is $39,110 (both plus destination).

As is the case elsewhere in Hyundai's range, the "Blue" model is slightly more economical. The Tucson Hybrid Blue is rated for 38 mpg on all three EPA test cycles: city, highway, and combined. The better-equipped SEL Convenience and Limited trims are both rated for 37 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg combined.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Nonetheless, it's a big step up from the gas-only Tucson which, in all-wheel drive form to match the hybrid, is rated for 23 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined. That difference adds up, too: according to the EPA, not only will the Tucson Hybrid go almost 150 miles further on a full tank of gas, you'll save $2,250 in gas costs over five years, compared to the average new vehicle. The non-hybrid SUV will cost $1,000 more in fuel over the same five-year period, compared to the average new vehicle.