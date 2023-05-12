2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Review: A Cool EV In Search Of A Plug

Not too long ago, I reviewed my very first plug-in vehicle, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Being a plug-in hybrid, I could have gone without charging the battery pack the entire time the crossover was with me: or, at least, let the gasoline engine do all the charging. Instead, I plugged the Mitsubishi in at one of the EVgo charging stations not from my Virginia home, to give the battery all the juice it needed to run silently while taking Mom to and from work. A practice run for the day I would spend some quality time with a battery electric vehicle, if you will.

Cameron Aubernon

That day arrived sooner than expected, with a road trip to North Carolina to try out the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X and 2024 Chevrolet Trax (plus a surprise first look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X). My 1997 Toyota RAV4 was not in any shape to make the trip, as it needed some serious rust repair first. Thankfully, an EV arrived at the body shop to fill-in for the now-classic compact crossover: the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited AWD.

You probably won't be surprised to hear that there's a difference between an old RAV4 and a new IONIQ 5. The question I needed answering, though, was what it would be like to live with an EV for a week, and, perhaps, beyond. What better way, then, than to take the Hyundai on a round trip to North Carolina.